Damiete Braide

The South East leadership of the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the zone for major political appointments in order to ensure stability in the polity.

In a communique issued at its post election meeting in Enugu and signed by Zonal Coordinator, Titus Nnamani, the group said the party has made serious inroads into the South East. It added that 2023 election will be a time for the party to consolidate, hence, President Buhari should ensure that appointments are not skewed against the zone.

“We express our satisfaction that the APC remarkably garnered more votes in the South East in 2019 compared to 2015. This is because of the numerous projects the Buhari administration has embarked on in the South East.

“We use this opportunity to plead with our fatherly president and the leadership of APC to give more political appointments to the South East as he embarks on his second term, in order to prepare the zone for electoral success in the crucial 2023 elections.”