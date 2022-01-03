From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The former National Organising Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Col Austin Akobundu (retd), has charged the Federal Government to deploy dialogue in addressing agitations in the South East region.

Akobundu, in a statement on Monday, stated that southeasterners are peaceful and hardworking people, who are mostly misunderstood.

The PDP chieftain also called on leaders of the South East to put aside their personal interests and come together to find solutions to all the challenges confronting the zone.

According to him, ‘indeed, this year holds a lot of promises to us as individuals and as a people. For this, we must reinforce our sense of mutual respect and pursuit of the common good for the peaceful and prosperous society we yearn for.

‘It is against this backdrop that I earnestly call on the Federal Government to immediately ease the tension in the South East by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people.

‘Southeasterners are not violent but peace loving and very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood.

‘Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the South East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region.

‘The South East is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region.’

Akobundu, while congratulating Nigerians, especially the people of Abia State, for crossing over to the New Year, lauded Abians for their resilience, industry and determination.

‘I congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and all the people of Abia State on the New year and urge us all, as citizens of God’s own state, to remain united, prayerful, focused and continue in caring for one another as we move to a higher realm of God’s glory,’ he stated.