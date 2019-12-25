Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East Region Economic Development Company (SEREDEC) is to work with Afrieximbank and the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Agency to secure financing for developmental projects in the region.

SEREDEC Chairman, Prof. Bart Nnaji and Secretary, Prof. Onyi Nwagbara stated this in a communique at the end of the 4th South East economic summit.

Organised by the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) and SEREDEC, the event focussed on financing economic and infrastructural projects and improving the ease of doing business in the South East.

The programme discussed how to grow projects like rail network infrastructure, gas pipelines, the resort hospital project and the Enyimba Economic City. It summit had as its theme: “Financing South East economic development and improving the Ease of Doing Business in the South East”.

Participants stressed the need for governments and investors in the South East to commit funds into the development of the region and improve the quality of life for citizens.

Other resolutions include the conclusion of feasibility study on the gas pipelines and hospital projects within a year. SEREDEC was also mandated to set up a mechanism for actualising identified projects in the region, while partnering with investors to set up technical innovation centers for entrepreneurs.

“There is need to prioritise human capital and skills development, efforts should be made to get volunteers and philanthropists to invest in a model schools, rehabilitation and establishment of good quality technical schools for vocational training,” the communiqué said.

It further highlighted the need to improve traditional methods of training and certifying vocational training for youths in order to give them job opportunities.

South East Governors were commended for showing commitment in improving security situation in the region.