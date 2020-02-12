The South-East Geo-Political Zone Security Summit has commenced at The Base Event Centre, Enugu.

The theme of the summit is ‘Strategic Partnership for Effective Community Policing in the South East Geo-Political Zone’.

Participating dignitaries including the President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo; Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma; former Inspector-General of Police Ogbonnaya Onovo; Speaker, Enugu State House Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, and traditional rulers are seated.

The crowd is waiting for the arrival of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the state governors of the zone.