Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

South East governors and leaders from the zone on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding special fund for the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

They also demanded a state of emergency to be declared on South East roads and erosion menace in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the group shortly before the meeting went into closed doors at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State governor, Chief Dave Umahi, said they wanted the same attention given to Abuja airport to be extended to Enugu airport, decrying that the closure had grounded activities in the region and causing great hardship to the people.

Umahi said: “We are here to kindly urge Mr. President to approve special fund for the Akanu Ibiam airport just like what was done for Abuja airport.”

The deplorable South East roads, he said, had made the lives of the people miserable.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader representing South East Caucus in National Assembly and Senator Sam Egwu.

Others were former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Governors Martin Elechi of Ebonyi State; Okwesilieze Nwodo, Enugu State; Sullivan Chime, Enugu State; Achike Udenwa, and Ikedi Ohakim of Imo State

Also at the meeting were Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, Eric Acho Nwankwo, former Daily Times Managing Director, Chief Onyeama Ugochukwu, Ochiagha Regan Ufomba, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu and President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo among others.

Also part of the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.