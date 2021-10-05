From Magnus Eze, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Governors and leaders of the South East geo-political zone yesterday rose from a security meeting determined to end insecurity in the zone by engaging the Federal Government on security and agitations by the youths.

The meeting condemned the frequent sit-at-home calls by non-state actors, particularly the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and vowed to do everything within the law to end such orders.

The leaders also agreed to end sit-at-home in the South East and ensure that people were free to go about their lawful duties.

To strengthen the security in the region the leaders also resolved to ensure that every state in the zone launches the Ebubeagu security outfit by December 31.

These formed part of the communique, yesterday, at a security meeting in Enugu.

The eight-point communique read to newsmen by the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi said: “The Governors and leaders of the South East condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings;

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains, the meeting resolved that Governors and all people of the south East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone;

“The meeting agreed that the South East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South East States and laws passed in various South East States before the end of 2021;

“The meeting received the Committee report from Ohanaeze on various matters affecting

the South East, especially on the issue of security and marginalization of the South East

people, and resolved to study the reports from Ohanaeze Worldwide for immediate implementation, and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of our people, especially the youths;

“The meeting agreed to support security agencies to restore peace in the South East;

“The meeting resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in Anambra State come November 6, 2021.”

Governors of Ebonyi, Imo, and host state Enugu as well as Deputy Governor of Abia State were present.

But Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano was once again absent and did not send his deputy, a development, Daily Sun learnt, was condemned by people at the meeting.

Members of the National Assembly from the zone, led by Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu were in attendance, just as the clergy led by Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma and other bishops and traditional rulers were present.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .