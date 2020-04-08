Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Igbo Renaissance Forum (IRF) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to South East governors to work out modalities with the Federal Government on how to evacuate Igbo that were stranded and homeless following the outbreak of COVIDF-19 in China.

IRF lamented that Nigerians, mainly of Igbo extraction, were going through unimaginable pain and anguish from xenophobic attacks in China.

A communiqué by the International Coordinator of IRF, Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, said it “received with amazement and shock the inhuman and demeaning treatment meted out on Ndi Igbo and other Nigerians in China. A few days ago, videos of molestation and intimidation of Ndi Igbo and other Nigerians living in China went viral online.

We have taken time to investigate the matter and have confirmed the videos that we received in relation to the incidents recorded as factual.”

The group, therefore, demanded that a database of Ndi Igbo stranded in China be raised immediately and that an efficient plan be launched on how to evacuate them.

IRF also called on the governors of the region to constitute a diaspora interface organisation at the shortest possible time, made up of credible individuals, and come up with a comprehensive report on the welfare of Ndi Igbo across the globe.

It further demanded that South East governors, South East Parliamentary Caucus and Ohanaeze Ndigbo convene an emergency meeting on or before April 15 to holistically look at the Igbo nation and its survival through this COVID-19 pandemic.