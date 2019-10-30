Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) is mobilising political and sociocultural leaders in the region for a two-day retreat geared at the development of the region. The event is slated to hold in November in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Organised in collaboration with Nzuko Ummuna, an Igbo think tank of committed professionals at home and the diaspora, the “Igboezue leadership retreat” is expected to attract participants from the National Assembly, Houses of Assembly, former top public office holders, Igbo intelligentsia and captains of industry. , in November, to chart a new course for Ndigbo.

A statement by the Secretary,Media and Publicity Committee for Nzuko Ummuna, Collins Ugwu, said Governor Dave Umahi had agreed to host the event and to coordinate the participation of other governors from the zone.

Ugwu said governors from the South East had endorsed the programme. He also said, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Enwo Gary-Igariwey who is Chairman of the organising committee, will unveil the concept of the retreat sometime next week.

Meanwhile, the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), has thrown its weight behind the retreat.

ASETU in its message to Nzuko Umunna, said the retreat was in tandem with their philosophy to accelerate the development of South East with a purpose driven think home investment initiative, otherwise called Aku ruo ulo.