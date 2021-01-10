From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ven Sopuluchukwu Umeojiaku in Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has urged the South East Governors to stop wasting further time in setting up what he called a strong and formidable regional security outfit like their counterparts in other geopolitical zones.

The priest said this during the memorial ceremony of his late father, Nze Joseph Umeojiaku.

He said the Governors should give the desired guidance to the Nnamdi Kalu’s Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that had already formed a security outfit christened, Eastern Security Network (ESN). He noted that the IPOB was zealously concerned about the supposed security lapses being witnessed in the South East region.

“In as much as it is in the hands of the Almighty God to give our country a perfect security, yet our leaders should wake up and do the needful securitywise for the interest of the Igbo, “he said.

The priest was of the opinion that the Governors should engage the IPOB in their efforts and at the same time endeavour to harness and put whatever they were doing under check.

On the event, he declared that his father was celebrated as a great icon of his family and community Ezinifite by his children, grand children, great grand children, in-laws, friends and well wishers from far and near.

“It was indeed a great celebration in remembrance of a man known for his kindness, peaceful disposition and cheerfulness while alive. He was a lover of God and a good Christian . He was aged, 96 years before his death. The service was presided over by his last son, my humble self and was graced with presence of two Bishops of the Orthodox Anglican Church and many other clergy from various denominations who are friends of the family.

On the expected Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria, Ven Umeojiaku said if any scientifically proven vaccine had been endorsed by the World Health Organization or any other legitimate body, that the vaccine should be administered to everyone and not just selected individuals.