Magnus Eze, Enugu and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, said that the special security outfit proposed for the region by the governors of the South East would fail without the involvement of Igbo youths.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, last week, disclosed that they were fine-tuning modalities before unveiling the security outfit.

National President of Ohanaeze youths, Chief Arthur Obiora, told Daily Sun that some of the governors were not sincere evan as he accused them of working for their selfish political interests.

He advised the governros to find a way of working with the leadership of Ohanaeze youths on the issue of security of the region.

“Some of the South East gare saboteurs. I don’t know what they want to achieve because to me some of them are just playing politics with the issue of security. They are trying to edge the youths out.

“We also know that the work of security should be left for the South East youths. I can assure that without involving the youths, the security outfit they’re talking about would fail. It’s our job to do surveillance and intelligence. They can face governance and allow us protect and defend Igbo land,” the Ohanaeze youth leader stated.

Regardless, former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, said the party backs the South East Governors’ Forum on its planned special security arrangement for the region.

Obasi, who is leader of ‘’Authentic APGA”, told Daily Sun in Abakaliki, that the governors should match their words with action and ensure that the security outfit was launched for the security and overall well-being of the people of the region.

“We also urge the governors of the South East to match their words with action as time is of urgent essence. Security of life and property is second to none in the propagation of human existentiality. There should be a first tier security arrangement for Ndigbo without which our people will be most vulnerable,” he said.