Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Igbo nation has set up a 50-man steering committee to drive the force for the development of Igbo land.

The Alaigbo Stabilisation Fund is an outcome of the agreement between the South East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo meant to givethe region a sound footing.

Renowned economist and development expert and former economic adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, has been appointed to lead 49 other experts and professionals in banking, finance and development economics drawn from the diaspora and all the South East states to draft the basis of the Fund and its governance protocol.

In a statement issued in Enugu, yesterday, media adviser to Ohanaeze President General, Chief Emeka Attamah, said the Fund was intended to develop Igboland to the status of Catalonia in Spain and Bayern in Germany.

The committee has Anyim Ude as Secretary, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, AIG Grace Okudo, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Ferdinand Agu, Patrick Okigbo, Dr. Nick Okoye and Dr. Ndy Onukwuesi among others.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said it would involve all Igbo sons and daughters at home and the diaspora.

He assured that any contribution would be an investment from which he would be receiving dividends adding that members of the Committee were carefully chosen based on their individual learning, competence and exposure.

The Ohanaeze boss further said that the Fund would drive investment in the South East such that every Igbo investor or entrepreneur would want to take advantage of the incentives it would provide.