TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt
Some South-East governors and the apex socio-cultural organization of the Igbo, Ohaneze Ndigbo have met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in a crucial meeting over the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Also at the meeting that lasted till Sunday night, where some Igbo leaders, and the outcome of the meeting is yet to be known.
The meeting was held at the Government House, Port Harcourt
Among the governors at the meeting were Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State).
Also, an elder statesman and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo,
Chief John Nwodo, were present at the meeting.
