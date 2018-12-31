Recently, there was a convergence of a host of Igbo business tycoons, governors and politicians at the Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was the annual Ndigbo Lagos meeting, and participants discussed pertinent issues relating to the economic

development of the South-East and, more importantly, the general future and wellbeing of the Igbo in Lagos State.

The event was organised by Ndigbo Lagos, in partnership with the South-East Governors’ Forum, where all the eastern state governors and leaders of the region and representatives were present, including the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and the representatives of the governors of Imo, Anambra and Enugu states.

Also present at the gathering was Pat Utomi, former governors and deputy governors, retired military generals from the region and top tycoons as well as captains of industries. The colourful event, handled by Ezinne Ezeani of ZK Signature, was an occasion during which the beautiful, rich cultural heritage of the Igbo was on display.

At a business roundtable between the governors and Lagos-based businessmen from the region, issues affecting the growth of business in Igboland and the general apathy of the Igbo in establishing businesses in their region were discussed and solutions proffered, with all partners promising to honour the resolutions reached and to also step up efforts to promote and attract more investors to the Eastern Region.

The group also used the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge Prince Arthur Eze for his contributions to Ndigbo Lagos, Igboland in Nigeria and the diaspora, he was honoured as the Grand Patron of Ndigbo Lagos, just as he was inducted into Ndigbo Lagos Hall of Fame, which was instituted on the night. The group also

marked Ndigbo Day, and celebrated Eze’s 70th birthday.