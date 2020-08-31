Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship aspirant for the 2021 election in Anambra State, Ifedi Okwenna, has taken a swipe at the South East governors for allegedly showing little interest for the development of Igboland.

Okwenna also carpeted the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), saying the poor leadership of the forum has contributed to the increased agitations by various pro-Biafra groups.

The aspirant said this in Awka, the Anambra State capital, at the weekend, when he declared his intention to run for the 2021 governorship election at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okwenna said: “Apart from politics, I have worked for the progress of Ndigbo. I was the director general, World Igbo Summit Group and under the group, we designed a 50-year vision document for Igboland.

“We took the documents to our governors and also to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Unfortunately, none of our leaders had the courage to take a bold step towards the development of Igboland as an integrated entity as contained in the vision document.

“This is why somebody like me should be supported to go in as governor because we have the political will to develop Igboland. And Ndigbo are looking up to Anambra to lead the way for the South East.