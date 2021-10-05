The South-East Governors and traditional rulers on Tuesday after their meeting, condemned the Indigenous People of Biafra over the every Monday sit-at-home order that has had negative effects on the economy of the region.

The governors rose their meeting at the Government House, Enugu, and declared that such order can no longer be sustained, more so when those who issued the order were outside the country.

This was as the governors refused to discuss the incarceration of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in their eight-point communique.

The chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who read the resolutions of the leaders, said, “The South-East condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains.

“In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.”

