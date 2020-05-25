Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

South East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo has rejected the implementation of community policing programme of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in the region.

Consequently, they have directed the states’ Houses of Assembly in the zone to enact security laws in line with the South East Joint Security programme.

Arising from a meeting of the South East Governors’ Forum yesterday at the Enugu Government House, which was also attended by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Forum said the IGP reneged on the agreement he earlier reached with them during South East Security Summit.

In the said summit held in February, the IGP had agreed with the zone on many things, including that the governors would be involved in the recruitment of personnel for the community policing.

But, in a communique at the end of the meeting and read by the Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, the governors said: “On the community policing, the recent communication from the IGP to our governors on community policing composition is not in keeping with the agreement we reached with him during his last visit to the South East.

“We cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement and the IGP to revert to our initial agreement reached at Enugu.”