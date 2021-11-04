• Urge end to sit-at-home, including proposed one week

• Ask security agents to secure lives in Anambra during Nov 6 election within rules of engagement

The South East Governors Forum has said it would engage the Federal Government for a political solution to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who has been in detention since his arrest in June.

The South East Governors Forum said: “We are confident that through our mediation, that of religious leaders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and traditional rulers, IPOB will see reasons to call off all sit-at-home orders, including the recent one of 5th to 10th November, 2021.

“We as South East Governors are committed to political solutions over the present situation in South East and this will be achieved faster if all the illegal sit-at-home orders and violence by the various state agitators are stopped in South East.”

In a statement today, the South East Governors Forum said it was also engaging the various group declaring sit-at-home in the South East to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in South East and allow South East leaders to address all issues raised by them.

The statement signed by chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, said: “We are however working with security agencies, our local security and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised. We are aware of the various illegal orders of sit-at-home by different groups of state agitators for our people of South East to sit at home every Monday and from 5th to 10th November 2021.”

The group said it has identified spokespersons of some of these groups and have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in South East and allow South East leaders to address all issues raised by them.

While applauding Ohanaeze Ndigbo for a good job done through various committees towards addressing all issues raised Igbo youths in the various South East States, the governors also thanked religious leaders, Conference of Bishops and Archbishops of South East, the traditional institutions of South East and Christian Association of Nigeria of South East for their interventions and mediations on this matter.

The group said it will work with these religious group to achieve the desired result for Igbo people and Nigeria, while urging security agencies deployed for Anambra election to secure the lives of Igbo people in Anambra State and to play within the rules of their engagements.

It acknowledged that the security situation in the South East has gone beyond IPOB, as “cultists, armed robbers and kidnappers have recruited themselves and are using the name of IPOB to be killing innocent citizens.”

The governors thanked the Federal Government and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their determination to hold Anambra election on Saturday, saying: “We will give them every support and shall help them to ensure a free, fair and violence free election.”

They urged Anambra “people to go out and vote for candidates of their choice as we have been assured of adequate security measures to secure their lives and properties.”

