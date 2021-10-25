From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has said that the South East governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other important persons in the region were working to ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Umahi said this during the 2021 harvest, thanksgiving and bazaar of the Father Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), held in Enugu on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

He used the opportunity to plead with Father Mbaka not to say anything against Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, when he visits the South East.

Umahi donated thirty million naira (₦30 million), 200 yams and 100 bags of rice during the thanksgiving service.

On his part, Mbaka advised Nigerian leaders to provide good governance to the masses who elected them.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was also among dignitaries at the event.