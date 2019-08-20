Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

State governors in Nigeria’s South East wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, appealing to the President to extend the closure of Enugu’s Akanu Ibiam International Airport till the end October to allow for adequate preparations for airport users in the region.

The Federal Airport Aviation Authority (FAAN) announced recently that the Enugu airport would be closed on the 24th August to enable it carry out repair work on its runway.

But regional governors, though elated that their earlier request had been heeded, say that the announcement was sudden as they need more time to make adequate arrangements for airport users in the region and a other remedial work in the airport.

This comes amid the governors asking the President to approve their earlier resolution banning Fulani herdsmen without cattle and the movement of cattle by foot in the region to eliminate rising incidences of murder, maiming, rape, abduction and destruction of farmlands, mostly attributed to foreign herdsmen with the backing of some compromised local herders.

The Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, in the letter made available to reporters in Abakaliki by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, called on the President to direct the aviation sector of the Federal Ministry of Transport to provide immediate palliatives in the form of transportation, with armed escorts and helicopter services to prospective passengers from alternative airports that connect the region.

The governors, in addition, suggested that the Federal Ministry of Works in collaboration with the South East Governors’ Forum be directed to carry out further repairs on the major roads leading to the alternative airports as well as clear all the bushes along the routes.

They also appealed that 24-hour joint security patrol be provided for the safety of the people and visitors to the South East who will be using the roads running along the alternative airports.

The letter reads: