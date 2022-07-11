Pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure organisation, South East Revival Group (SERG), has declared that even though Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State knows what is good for him as a politician, Nigeria is in its most slippery political period that any political move or decision at the current season must never be hastily undertaken.

The group stated in a statement by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, while reacting to the recent visit of All Progressive Congress (APC) governors from the South West to the Rivers governor.

It counselled Wike to be careful and patient in taking any political decisions in order not to lose the goodwill he has earned from the masses over the years for his sterling performance as governor of the oil-rich state.

“As audacious supporters of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is one of those we consider to be outstanding in the build up to the recently concluded presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we sincerely counsel the Rivers State Governor to be very cautious in taking political decisions at this time.

“Whether the governor is aggrieved or not, even though we know that he was betrayed during the presidential primary of his party, the political terrain in Nigeria is too slippery for hasty decisions by any wise politician in the country.”

The group said it was obvious for keen observers of political trends in Nigeria today to notice that the younger generation has taken over control of the country’s politics ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“If the older generation of politicians are not careful, they will completely lose relevance in the coming months as campaigns begin. It will be suicidal for any politician, who is loved by Nigerians, like Governor Wike to swim against the prevailing national political tides. Obviously, those who redirected the politics of the country in 2015, have also taken a position in the current political era…

“In the light of this, only wise politicians will look before they leap ahead of the 2023 presidential election. We, therefore, urge Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike not to miscalculate or stand on the way of the Nigerian youths, being one of our few leaders who have so far distinguished themselves in the last seven years of misery and pains among the masses,” the group said.