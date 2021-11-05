Amidst growing debate on who takes over the presidency from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, a South East group, the Young Easterners for Progressive Governance (YEPG), have thrown its weight behind the Minister of Works and former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

The group made up of young professionals and entrepreneurs from the southeast zone of the country noted that ordinarily, they would have preferred the presidency to be zoned to the South East, but the reality is that the South West is in the best position to take over from Buhari in 2023.

A statement by the leader of the group, Kelechi Nwadike, stated that if the presidency is zoned to the South West, Fashola would enjoy the group’s unflinching support.

On Fashola’s popularity with the South Easterners living outside Lagos, he said: “People in the South East have never seen a minister who is as committed to completing the second Niger Bridge as Fashola has been in his time as works minister.

That should be obvious to all. In any case, what most young South Easterners want is a country that works for all; a country that allows them to thrive and succeed in their chosen endeavours and they know that with Fashola, such conditions are possible.”

