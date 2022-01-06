From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group, South East Zonal Support Group has declared its support for the ambition of Alhaji Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari to become the national Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group made the stance in Umuahia, Abia State during a meeting of its coordinators drawn from all States in the South East.

Speaking during the meeting, the South East zonal coordinator of Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, Dr Emanuel Ndukwe said the Chairmanship of Dr Yari would reposition the ruling national party, ensure the welfare of all party members as well as consolidate the development of the nation.

Ndukwe made it clear that the Chairmanship of Alhaji Yari would make it easier for an Igbo man to emerge the Presidential candidate of APC in 2023, hence, the South East should endorse the ex-Zamfara governor’s ambition.

“Yari becoming the national Chairman of our party means the South East would get the Presidency as no political zone would get the Chairmanship and the Presidential ticket the same time”.

“He would restore, revive, rebuild, reconnect and reactivate our party”.

Ndukwe promised that the message of Yari’s endorsement would be taken to the grassroots, even as he charged the State coordinators to mobilise all APC faithful from their various States for the task of delivering the Zamfara political strongman.

Earlier in his address, the national President of the group, Dr Ejike Ogoegbunam said that “out of other aspirants, Dr Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari is most experienced and eminently qualified far above other contestants. He would bring internal democracy in our party as he is a man of the grassroot.”

Ogoegbunam stated that Igbo are in demand of equity and fairness, which according to him, would be realised by the Chairmanship of Alhaji Yari.

Other State coordinators from the South East, women groups and youth members of the group pledged their support for the project, maintaining that it is in the interest of the Igbo and the nation in general.