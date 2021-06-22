From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Igbo Gospel Ministers Association has appealed to parties involved in the ongoing hostilities and gun violence in the south east, particularly Imo state and its environs, to shield their sword and embrace peace and dialogue.

The Gospel Ministers insisted that ongoing gun violence and confrontations between the youths and the state actors does no good to anyone, but rather lead to destructions and humanitarian crisis with negative effect on socioeconomic and political activities in the state.

National President of Association, Chukwuemeka Daniel, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, suggested that government invite aggrieved parties to a dialogue table where they would discuss the issues, sincerely, and arrive at a conclusion that would be mutually beneficial to all persons.

He said: “We strongly stand against the ongoing gun violence in Southeast and we condemn the act of destruction of government facilities in the region. The situation has had devastating effects on life and livelihood of our people. Economically and otherwise, it has also affected the people.

“We appeal to the youths especially those who are members of IPOB, ESN and other aggrieved groups to seize hostilities, drop their weapons, and embrace dialogue which is more fruitful and rewarding.”

Daniel urged governors to possible steps within their powers to restore peace in the region, expressing fears that development might continue to elude the region and its people if peace and justice is absent.

He suggested: “The governors should convene a meeting of all stakeholders and aggrieved parties to discuss the contending issues and find a lasting solution to the insecurity problem in the region. Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, should be in the vanguard for this search for peace.”

The Gospel Ministers also demanded for an unreserved apology from Bauchi Senator, Mohammed Adamu Bulkachuwa, over his alleged statement and advice on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to unleash military might on the people of the south east as a response to the security crisis in the region.

“The statement does not befit him and we demand that he withdraw the statement as quickly as and apologise to the people of the south east. We have high regard for him, hence our disappointment over such statement being credited to him.”

The Gospel Ministers, however, reminded the President of a statement he made shortly after taking oath of office as President in 2015, in which he claimed that he is for everybody.

“In the spirit of being father to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations, we appealed to the President to give audience to the agrrieved youths and other stakeholders in the south east and other areas. This will give everyone sense of belonging in the Nigerian project.”

He, appreciated, the good infrastructural interventions being done by the President in the south east, with particular reference to soon-to-be-completed second Niger bridge and several other projects in region.

He, thus, appealed to the President to use his words, actions, policies and other means to strengthen the peace and unity in Nigeria, by ensuring that justice and equity is served to all components of the nation.

The Gospel Ministers demanded the withdrawal of the heavy military and police presence in the region, which he said, has heightened fear and anxiety among the people of the region.

“We have received lots of complaint from the our people on the brutality and human right abuses by the military and police who are littered across the region and environs. We demand a gradual withdrawal of these forces to enable our people go about their daily duties.”