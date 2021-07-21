By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

South East indigenes in Surulere, Lagos under the aegis of South East Heritage Foundation, have thrown their weight behind Suleiman Yusuf, as chairmanship candidate in Surulere Local Government Area, in the poll slated for Saturday, July 24.

Leader of the group, Kenneth Uzoigwe, assured Yusuf that the South East was in solidarity with him, and they are happy with his contributions to the growth of the Igbo in the community.

He lauded the aspirant for being a true Nigerian who does not discriminate against any tribe and commended him for pledging to ensure insecurity in the area is curbed once elected.

At a rallies held recently at Iponri and other parts of Surulere, youths, students, artisans’ association, market women were among those who came out to campaign for Yusuf.

Yusuf, a former vice chairman of Surulere, speaking during the rally, assured the people that his government would continue from where his predecessor stopped and make sure education, health, artisans, entertainment industry among other professions, enjoy top priority during his reign.

