From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria( MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa has said that issues in South East are symptomatic of a national problem and should be treated as such.

Ohuabunwa, who who spoke with journalists, on Thursday, in Abuja, after meeting with the national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, to inform him of his intention to contest next year’s presidential poll on the platform of the party.

The presidential hopeful said there is nothing unique in the South East, as whatever is happening in the zone is also obtainable in other geo-political zones.

He stated that there is need to organise the country in a way that allows for a mutually beneficial relationship for the constituent parts.

Ohuabunwa said ” the issues in the South East are national issues. There is nothing unique about the South East. What is happening in the Northwest, what is happening in the South, North East, what is happening in the Middle Belt?

“They are all symptomatic of the same problem foundational issues with Nigeria. And all we need to do is to look at them as national problems. When you look at them as ethnic problem, we miss it, they are national problems..

“We need to sit there and say, this was not the way our country was run by the founding fathers of this country. Then organize this country in a manner that allow for mutually satisfying relationship”.