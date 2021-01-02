South East leaders from all political parties will on January 5, 2021 converge on Igbere, Abia State to chart a way forward for the zone.

The meeting notice signed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader; Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President; Rt. Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Deputy Minority leader, House of Representatives, Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State), Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Governor Willie Obiano (Anambra State), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State) and Governor Hope Uzodimma (Imo State) said it holds at Camp Neya from 12pm. The converners said the gathering is a bipartisan meeting with members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties expected to attend.

Those to attend, the notice said, include state governors, former governors, ministers and former ministers, senators and former senators, former Senate Presidents and former Speakers of House of Representatives.

Also expected are members of House of Representatives, former members of House of Representatives, Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and former Speakers, Deputy Speakers and former Deputy Speakers, State Houses of Assemby.

National Chairman of APGA and former National Chairmen of APGA, State Chairmen of all political parties and state secretaries of all political parties are also expected at the meeting.