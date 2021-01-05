South East leaders from all political parties would today converge on Igbere, Abia State to chart a way forward for the zone.

The meeting notice signed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader; Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President; Nkeiru Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives; Toby Okechukwu, Deputy Minority leader, House of Representatives; Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi; Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano; Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the event would hold at Camp Neya from 12pm.

The conveners said the gathering was a bipartisan meeting with members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties expected to attend.

Those to attend, the notice said, include state governors, former governors, ministers and former ministers, senators and former senators, former senate presidents, former speakers of House of Representatives and members. Others are speakers of state Houses of Assembly and former speakers, deputy speakers and former deputy speakers, state Houses of Assembly. National Chairman of APGA, former National Chairmen of APGA, state chairmen of all political parties and state secretaries of all political parties are also expected at the meeting.