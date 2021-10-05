Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The South East Governors and other leaders in the geo-political zone are now holding a security meeting behind closed doors at the Lion Building, Enugu State Government House.

The meeting which has members of the National Assembly, traditional and religious leaders in attendance is said to be discussing among other things heightening security challenges on the zone.

Already sitting in the meeting Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Others include Abia State Deputy Governor, Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu; Senators Ike Ekweremadu, Enyinna Abaribe and former Governors, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma

They observed a minute silence for all those who have lost their lives to the security challenges in the country especially in the South East zone.