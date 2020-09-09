Magnus Eze, Enugu

One of the groups pushing for a president of Nigeria from the South East in 2023 has tasked the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to lead the drive for the actualisation of the project.

Co-founder of 2023 Presidential Mandate Group, Prince Benedict Onyewuenyi who gave the charge in Enugu, yesterday, also advised those campaigning for restructuring not to dissipate effort because the body language of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government was not attuned to a restructured country.

He stated that Igbo civil society and socio-cultural organisations had been meeting at different forums but urged that Ohanaeze should quickly give direction to the various engagements.

Onyewuenyi added that the foremost Igbo body should also be in the forefront of reaching out to other ethnic nationalities to make the Igbo president a reality.

On agitation for the actualisation of Biafra by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), he said it was the South East people’s way of expressing displeasure with goings on in Nigeria.

“Biafra agitation is good for Nigerians to know that Igbo people are not happy; we are a people that have been stampeded to the wall. That agitation is to let the world and indeed Nigerians know that there’s no equity, fairness and justice in this country. The Igbo are marginalised. A lot of things are happening against our will in Nigeria; look at infrastructural development, the Southeast is nowhere. And I believe that if IPOB’s agitation is consolidated, we can never be together in this country.

“But if what we are pursuing is embraced and the presidency is ceded to the South East; there would be a sense of belonging and all this tension would be doused. Then, there would be national cohesion and the country would begin to witness progress and development.”