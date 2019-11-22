Magnus Eze, Enugu

South East chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that none of its four Governors in the region was contemplating leaving the party.

The party said such rumour was baseless and existed only in the imagination of those peddling it.

National Vice Chairman of PDP, Chief Austin Umahi, yesterday, dismissed reports credited to one Okechukwu Isiguzoro purporting to be President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing which claimed that two unnamed PDP Governors in the region had concluded arrangements to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi in a statement in Enugu noted that it had been the stock in trade of the said Isiguzoro and his cohorts since after they were shamed out of the authentic youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for alleged nefarious activities some years ago.

He therefore, warned the group to desist from spewing false rumour, castigating or blackmailing highly respected Igbo leaders including the State Governors of the zone using the name of Ohanaeze.

He said the four PDP Governors in the zone were fully committed to the party and that it was laughable for mischief makers to link any of them with defection, simply to score cheap political point.

The party leader maintained that the PDP Governors working closely with the leadership of the party in the zone would continue to ensure that the South East was totally in control of PDP by taking over Anambra state in the 2021 governorship election.

According to Umahi, the PDP under his leadership in the zone remains focused and cannot rest in its determination to building a stronger and united party, adding that neither the party nor the Governors elected under it could be distracted by the antics of political jobbers.