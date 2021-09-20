From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ndi-Igbo United Forum Worldwide has commended the Independent Petrol Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on the quick resolution of the impasse that led to fuel scarcity in the South East.

In a statement released by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Chief Chinedu Mba, on Monday, said it was happy with the positive reports it was getting which indicated that the impasse has been resolved.

“We are grateful with the timely response of IPMAN on our demand for the immediate resolution of the impasse that resulted to fuel scarcity across the South East region.

“NUF is happy with the positive result we are receiving. The fuel scarcity and the hike in price have been resolved. Things have normalized. Our people are now happy that the crushing pain has been lifted.

“We thank IPMAN and also pledge to be of future support in areas that could be of common interests. We intend to partner with them in areas that will see to a smoother running of their business activities in South East and beyond. For the fact that they heeded to our call, we are grateful.

“Finally, we also appeal and advise that measures be taken to ensure that such incident never repeats itself anywhere in Nigeria, but particularly South East.”

