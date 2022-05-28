From Magnus Eze, Enugu, Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki, and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The recent resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and withdrawal from the party’s Presidential Primary Election by former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has put the party in a very tight corner in the South East.

PDP had for the past 23 years remained the party of choice for the people of the region as it dominated politics in at least four of the five states, including Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo.

Saturday Sun gathered that there was anger across the length and breadth of the zone following Obi’s exit from the PDP and its primary election. Not a few had seen Obi who was the party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 General Elections as the right candidate for the actualization of a President of South East origin next year.

Already, indications emerged that that the PDP might witness mass exodus from the zone with the mass resignation it recorded in Anambra State barely 24hours after Obi left the party. Allegations of sharp practices against some leaders of the party in the state and Abuja has led to the resignation of several members who were seeking elective posts on the platform of the party.

Some Anambra PDP chieftains working in concert with some members of the national leadership of the party allegedly skewed its three-man delegate congresses.

As a consequence, displeased Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly aspirants on the party’s platform immediately withdrew from the contest.

Some of the aspirants in that cadre and several others also resigned their membership of the party and moved on.

Some of the aspirants who withdrew from the race are: Chief Valentine Ozigbo, the 2021 governorship candidate of the party who was contesting for Anambra South Senatorial seat and Dr Tony Nwoye who was gunning for Anambra North Senatorial seat.

For the House of Representatives, the aspirants are: Dr Harry Oranezi (Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo), Dr Obiora Chira (Oyi/Ayamelum) and Idu Emeka (Onitsha North and South).

In Abia State, the highest political office holder in the PDP, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has abandoned the party just as former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu who shunned the party’s governorship primary election in Enugu State, may soon announce his next political party.

Stakeholders of the PDP in Ebonyi State described Obi’s exit as a bad omen for the party.

Chairman, Forum of PDP House of Assembly Aspirants for the 2023 election in Ebonyi State, Steve Eze, said except PDP did the right thing in all states in the South East, Obi’s defection may trigger defections that could mark the end of the party in the zone.

Eze who spoke on behalf of his counterparts on the internal crisis rocking the party in the state, called on the national leadership of the party to urgently address the issues.

He said: “It’s now trending in Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu and other states (in other zones) that the NWC sells tickets to highest bidders causing those who have stood firm with the party in trying times to be frustrated out of the party, a situation that is causing serious crisis in various chapters of the party, especially in the South-East.

“In the last two days, three great icons of the PDP in the South-East st namely, Mr. Peter Obi, an outstanding Presidential aspirant of our great party, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy President of the Senate and a Governorship aspirant in Enugu State and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader and Governorship aspirant in Abia State have all left the PDP in a most disgraceful manner.

“We are, therefore, particularly appealing to NWC to quickly set matters straight as it concerns the case of the three-man ad-hoc delegates and primary elections in Ebonyi State.”

Meanwhile, the Igbo National Council (INC) has expressed optimism that Peter Obi’s chances of getting a large chunk of votes from Imo State looks brighter with his exit from PDP. National President of INC, Chilos Godsent, claimed that Obi’s chances with PDP in Imo would have been bleak because of the presence of National Secretary of PDP, Samuel Anyanwu and former governor of the state, Emeka Iheadioha.

Despite Obi being a household name in the South-East for the Presidential race, Godsent said that Ihedioha and Anyanwu would have overwhelmed him with their influence in the state with their support for Aminu Tambuwal and Nyesom Wike respectively.

“We note that Peter Obi has been the selling name for PDP in the zone, and now that he has left it to join another party, the chance is clearer for him to secure ticket for his political ambition to be the next President of Nigeria in the 2023 Presidential Election,” he stated.

According to the INC leader, Obi may be joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). “Consequent upon the above, PDP may be heading to extinction in South East Zone of Nigeria,” he said.

Also, the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) believes that its an opportunity for Obi to garner more votes in the South-East and Imo in particular where he is said to have greater support. Presidential General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem said Obi’s new party would enhance Imo citizens wherever they are to vote for him.

“Obi’s resignation from the PDP will place the party in a very disadvantaged position as Ndi-Imo and the Igbo in general who love and desire that South East be given the opportunity to produce the party’s presidential candidate will vote against the party.

“PDP should know that Ndi-Imo and the Igbo are living everywhere in Nigeria and they will vote against the party in protest of his exit,” Ibem said.

