Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-East geopolitical zone has congratulated the governors of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states: Okezie Ikpeazu, David Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Emeka Ihedioha respectively on their victories at the governorship election petition tribunals where petitions were brought against them by some of their challengers at the poll from other political parties.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital by the Chairman of the party in the zone, Chief Austin Umahi, the party said that their victories at the courts were a reflection of the wishes of the majority of the people.

It lauded the judiciary for their fairness while handling the cases and for ensuring that the wishes of majority of the people were upheld.

The party commended the people of the zone for their unflinching support for the PDP and assured them that the party would not relent in working for them.

It expressed satisfaction with the performances of its governors in the zone, and urged them to remain committed and firm in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of their states.

The PDP went on to assure the governors that it would not at any point relent in supporting and cooperating with them at all times.