From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in the South East have assured a landslide victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the South East on February 25.

After its meeting at the Umuahia country home of the South East Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Theodore Orji, the stakeholders vowed to mobilise voters in the zone for the former Vice President whom they said has Ndigbo at heart.

In his speech, Senator Orji appealed to Ndigbo to support PDP candidates at the forthcoming polls, stressing that under PDP the South East would be accorded its due recognition in the country.

Orji said the South East had always been a stronghold of the PDP and expressed confidence that the zone will not fail to vote massively for the party’s candidates at the forthcoming polls.

The former Governor said that Atiku had brighter chances in South East than any other candidate, based on his track record, capacity and ability to unify the country as exemplified during his tenure as Vice President.

He, however, called on Director Generals and other stakeholders in the Atiku PCC in the zone, to be United as the polls approach.

The Senator representing Abia Central district at the Senate assured that contrary to fears in some quarters, the South East would not be relegated to the background under an Atiku-Okowa presidency.

Former Senate President and the Acting Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, said that Atiku had all it takes to take Nigeria out of her present political and economic doldrums.

He solicited the support of South East for the Atiku-Okowa presidency, assuring that Ndigbo will have nothing to lose by being part of the project.

Abia Deputy Governor and Chairman of Atiku-Okowa PCC in the state, Ude Okochukwu, assured of the determination of his team to deliver Atiku in Abia State.

Okochukwu called on Abians to come out en masse during Atiku’s proposed visit on February 9, for PDP Presidential Abia mega rally.

The meeting was among others attended by PDP chieftains in South East, including Eze Duru Iheoma (SAN); Hon Gary Tony Eneh, Dr Eme Okoro, Hon Onyeka Onwe, and Chief Charles Ogbonnaya.