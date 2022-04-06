From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has decried the non payment of pensions and gratuity by the Governor’s of the South East states, lamenting that pensioners in zone were the worse treated in the country.

In a communique reached at the end of the conference, NUP acknowledged the magnanimity of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing a conducive environment for the Union to host the conference.

Godwin Abumisi, the pensioners noted that what they needed was what is due to them.

At the conference where the Enugu Council honoured the National President of NUP, Dr.

Zonal Chairman South-East Zone of NUP, Dr. Josiah Ugochukwu who expressed the disenchantment of the pensioners during the zone’s conference of delegates held at Gold Value Hotel, New Haven Enugu, said with the exception of Anambra State, other states in the zone have treated the senior citizens with disdain.

The communique reads in parts, “The conference decried the increasing sufferings, anguish, and mass death of pensioners especially from the South-East Zone.

“The conference abhorred the deliberate and brazing abuse of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the State Governors.

“The conference re-iterated the provisions of the constitution that provides that pensions and gratuities shall never be denied or be delayed.

“The conference regrets that many Governors have diverted and embezzled billions of naira meant for the payment of pension benefits with great emphasis on South-East Governors.

“The conference strongly alleges that the EFCC has decided to compromise with these looters of billions of pension funds.”

The communique signed by Zonal Chairman, Dr. Ugochukwu and Zonal Secretary, Livinus Ashiegbu, also said, “The conference further decried the nonchalance of our brother governors who take delight in paying their brothers and sisters the sum of N500 as their

monthly pension. These governors have been adamant to the call by the NUP to harmonize pensions and adjust same in line with federal Government increases.”

They warned the affected Governors to do the needful as they would not hesitate to call out all the Pensioners from the South-East Zone for a formal protest to demand the immediate adjustment and payment of all Pension arrears and gratuity.

“The conference demands that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – His Excellency Mohammadu Ibrahim Buhari, the President of the Senate His Excellency Lawal, the Honourable Speaker House of

Representatives Hon. Gbajamilla and all the State Speakers of the various Houses of State Assembly to exercise their constitutional oversight responsibilities by using their offices to put a stop to the looting of Pension

Funds and ensure prompt payment of Pensions, gratuities and harmonization.”