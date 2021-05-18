From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

All is set for the official launch of a new security operation in the South East by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, in Enugu.

The security operation codenamed ‘Operation Restore Peace’ is believed to part of federal efforts to address worsening security situation in the zone.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday last week approved new security measures specifically targeted at the South East and South-South regions of the country.

The details of the meeting which was attended by heads of security agencies in the country was not made public.

The South East has witnessed an unprecedented number of security breaches, including the murder of security personnel, attacks on police stations, checkpoints and other public infrastructure in the region.