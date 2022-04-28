From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and other political leaders in the South East against sabotaging the region’s chances of producing Nigeria’s president next year.

The group in a statement by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, on Thursday, condemned the support given to the presidential aspiration of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State by Chief Ikpeazu and other political leaders in the South East.

MASSOB vowed that the Igbo would not forgive any person from the region that frustrated the 2023 presidential bid of the zone.

The leadership of the MASSOB condemned in its entirety, the support given to the presidential aspiration of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State by some Igbo governors.

Edeson said: “Particularly, MASSOB is not happy with the PDP governor of Abia state His Excellency Okezie Ikpeazu.

“It is very disappointing and unpatriotic that some Igbo political leaders whom Ndigbo gave the mandate to represent Igbo interest will work against the Igbo agenda to clinch the president of Nigeria.

“How could some of our political leaders support a man who openly denied his Igboness?

It described Wike as an arrogant man and further warned Igbo leaders to stop their selfish actions which are capable of distorting the overall interest of the Southeast region.

“Governor Nyeson Wike is not interested in aspiring for the presidency. He is an errand boy to his master, Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State. Our Igbo political leaders should know that Nyesom Wike is deceiving them. 2023 is the turn of South East to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“These South East Governors played the same game in 2019 General Election with General Muhammadu Buhari and APC ruling government when they promised Buhari 25% of our votes because of their selfish interest.

“Our intelligence report has revealed that the Governor of Abia state is in agreement with Nyesom Wike because of the crisis of who should control the state structures and the list of the party delegates that will be submitted to the party National Secretariat in Abuja for the upcoming primaries.

“MASSOB is making it clear that any governor or National Assembly member from Igboland found working against any presidential aspirant from Southeast shall be treated as a saboteur and a betrayer of his own brother.

“We can never forgive any Igbo leader that betrays our collective interest in 2023, irrespective of his position, we shall mark them,” he warned.