Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The South East and business community representative in the Police Service Commission (PSC) Dr Jumbo Nkemka Offor is dead.

Offor died Wednesday night at his Osimiri Lodge home in Enugu.

Details on the cause of his death were yet to be disclosed at the time of writing this report.

He hailed from Arochukwu in Abia state and was a medical doctor by training but ventured into the world of business immediately after graduation.

Offor was a former President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA).

During the Nigeria ’99 World Youth Soccer fiesta, Jumbo Offor coordinated the Enugu zone of the world soccer event.

He is also a strong member of the Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.