From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst rising cases of killings by criminals in Anambra State and other parts of the South East, the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, reiterated on the government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

The House also urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Inspector General Police, Director General State Security, Army, Navy and other security agencies to form a joint taskforce to restore security in Anambra State, especially Anambra South bordering Imo State.

The House, while commending security agencies for all their efforts in curbing incessant killings in the area, observed a minute silence for innocent citizens killed by criminals.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Chris Azubogu, on “urgent need to restore security in Anambra State, which will arrest the killings of innocent citizens by criminals and non state actors.”

Azubogu, in his lead debate, informed the House t that non state actors, mostly criminals have taken over part of Anambra State and have being killing innocent citizens and creating fear in the state.

The lawmaker noted that because of the development, well meaning citizens including traditional rulers, have deserted their home towns, with some time now residing Awka or Abuja.

He explained that “about a week ago gunmen operated in Aguata LGA of Anambra State killing at least four persons one of their victims being an official of the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ASTMA) directing traffic at the ever-busy Ekwulobia roundabout.

” They were also said to have killed two other persons at Oko, Igboukwu and yet another person close to Ekwulobia Girls Secondary School. They have also been operating within Nnewi, Ihiala, Nnobi, Ukpor axis.”