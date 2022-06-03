From Fred Itua, Abuja

South East senators have endorsed Uche Lilian Ekwunife to replace Enyinnaya Abaribe as Minority Leader of the upper legislative chamber.

Abaribe had resigned following his defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and has since secured the senatorial ticket of the party.

In a letter addressed to the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, PDP senators from the zone explained why they settled for her.

The letter signed by PDP lawmakers from the geopolitical zone, read: “Please, accept the warm compliments from senators of the South East Zone as we congratulate you on the successful and well organised primaries and national convention of our great party.

“Following the resignation of our Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP last week, we the underlisted PDP senators of the South East zone hereby nominate Uche Lilian Ekwunife as a replacement for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as the position was zoned to the South East.

“Sir, recall that in February 2022, following the defection of former Deputy Minority Leader Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC), the North East minority caucus met immediately and nominated Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau (Taraba North) from the same Zone es the new Deputy Minority Leader.

“Note also, when Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) on July 21, 2021, defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP, Sokoto South) was immediately nominated to replace him as the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate.

“Your Excellency, we humbly request that you kindly forward the name of Distinguished Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife to the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan as the Senate Minority Leader.”

