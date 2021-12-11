From by George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika has said that the call for a Nigerian President of South East Igbo extraction is justified on the basis of equity, justice and fairness and for the unity of the country.

He said that the other zones should support the South East in the endeavour to strengthen Nigerian unity.

Gen Ihejirika who stated on Saturday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during the public presentation of the book titled “Reflections on The Igbo Question”, authored by State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The ex-army chief, who was the chairman of the event, said that he shares in most of the issues documented in the book, commending the courage of the governor for pointing them out.

“I must commend the courage of the author to point out the marginalization of the Igbo people in the country since the end of the civil war and I must say that agree with him. Again, I also agree that producing a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction will go a long way in addressing the marginalization. But I think that we cannot get this in 2023 by agitation but through dialogue with the other geopolitical zones.”

