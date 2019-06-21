Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has reacted to the warning issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth office of the United Kingdom to its citizens in Nigeria against visiting some states over possible terror attacks.

The group, in a statement yesterday by its President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the South East zone is the safest haven for investment and tourism.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide, has faulted information of the Foreign and Commonwealth office of the United Kingdom, that one or two states in the South East Nigeria is (or are) among the 21 states that are unsafe for British nationals to travel to.

“Inclusion of any South East state is an error that must be corrected and we debunk such unfriendly report.

“The organisation wishes to inform the world that as the watchdog of the South East Nigeria, we declare that South East Nigeria is the safest haven for investment and tourism.

“There’s no record of any act of terrorism or any terrorist activities on the soil of the South East Nigeria, including Abia State.

“We urge our potential investors and tourists to disregard any fabrication created by the fifth columnist to derail the huge business investment coming to Enyimba Economic City (EEC).

“We applaud the South East Governors, led by Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, for putting up a world-class security intelligence through prompt motivation of security agents for efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their duties by our gallant security agents.

“These governors, as chief security officers in their various states had improved the security of their various states individually and collectively as South East governors.

“We warn against malicious and doctored report by agents of destabilisation and deception masquerading as credible source, feeding malicious report to reputable organisations with a devilish intent to cause disaffection and derail the huge economic investments coming to the South East Nigeria especially the ‘New Dubai’ in Nigeria called EEC, the global business hub in the South East approved by the Federal Government as Free Trade Zone and special economic zone under the made in Nigeria for export.

“We believe that the UK report of including Abia State was to kill the dream of EEC, but, their inclusion of Abia and mischievous act is dead on arrival.”

The group urged the general publi, especially our foreign investors, to disregard the report.