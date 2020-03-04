Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), yesterday, said that the South East zone has the highest cases of sale of babies.

NAPTIP also disclosed that it has secured six convictions this year.

Zonal commander of the agency, who was represented by Mrs. Chidebere Oruruo, stated this at a one-day interface meeting between grassroots women and service providers in Enugu. The event organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) with support from Actionaid and UKaid, aimed at creating synergy between service providers and Nigerian women in the fight against corruption.

Mrs Oruruo posited that the women folk had failed in their duties as mothers, and charged them to always speak out when they see any form of violation against the child.

“Some women now specialise in sale of babies, that’s what they use to train their children. Some even organise young girls to make babies, and they sell them here.

“If it is a male, they sell for N800, 000 and the baby girl is N600, 000. I must say it that the South East has highest rate of sale of babies than the North and the South West.”