Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Following recent herdsmen and farmers clashes in the South East, town union presidents under the aegis of Indigenous Imo Town Unions (IITU) and their counterparts in the zone have threatened to go on self defence if the Federal Government fails to address the menace of herdsmen in the region.

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the Igbo town unions yesterday, called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to the insecurity challenge.

The association made the disclosure in a communiqué signed by its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe and presidents of Imo town unions from the 27 local government areas of the state and 36 states of Nigeria.

Diwe condemned what they described as “incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen’s attacks,” noting that it is on the increase.

The association called on the Federal Government to be proactive on security of lives and property, adding that Igbo needed to be reassured of their safety.

The union pointed out that if the Federal Government failed to rise up to the situation, people would be forced to take to self-defence.

“One of the primary duties and obligations a reasonable and caring government owes its people is protection of lives and property. It follows that where government fails in this important duty, the citizens will be left with no other option than to reactivate traditional self-defence approach to avoid being destroyed or exterminated by invaders or attackers.”

Meanwhile, NEC has congratulated Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, and backed the resolve by office holders to provide Imo residents with good governance.

The IITU commended the governor’s call to encourage partnership with the town unions and local government councils to drive sustainable development.

