Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East Amalgamated Traders Association (SEAMATA) is seeking the immediate decongestion of the Port Harcourt Ports in Rivers State by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

They appealed to the Comptroller General of Customs, and lamented that the unbearable situation has drastically affected the Ease-of-Doing-Business in the region.

President General of SEAMATA. Chief Gozie Akudolu, made the appeal in his acceptance speech in Enugu, yesterday, after the inauguration of new executives for the umbrella body.

“I want to seize this opportunity to call on the Comptroller General of Customs to as a matter of urgency, begin a holistic decongestion of the Port Harcourt ports to alleviate the suffering of traders in the South East. Cargoes that initially arrived, cleared and taken delivery of within 30 days, presently take as much as 65 days and is adversely affecting the ease of business in the South East,” Akudolu said.

He congratulated the South east governors on their recent victories at the polls and reiterated their determination to collaborate with them to boost the economic base of the zone.

They also praised the effort of oil magnet, Mr. Emeka Offor, for being with the association through thick and thin as a patron, noting that he has remained their financial backbone over the years.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it has begun full-scale investigation to ascertain the veracity of a viral video of the helicopter that landed on the Benin-Ore Expressway on Sunday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

A video had gone viral on social media of a high profile individual who was picked up by an helicopter after being stuck in traffic for hours.

Adurogboye said that initial reports indicated that the helicopter was owned by Tropical Arctic Logistics Ltd, with registration number 5N – BVQ while the aircraft type was AW139.

“The pilot was compelled to land between Benin and Ore in an unscheduled diversion to pick up someone. NCAA has begun full scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the unscheduled diversion.