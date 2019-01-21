From Okey Sampson, Aba

Former chairman of South East Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Isaac Ikonne, has endorsed the Abia South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Marc Wabara for the Senate.

Ikonne, who is also former chairman, Abia State Traditional Rulers’ Council, endorsed the APC candidate for Aba North/Aba South federal constituency, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu.

The Enyi-1 of Aba gave the endorsements at his palace, in Aba, when the candidates visited him for his blessings.

While blessing the duo, the foremost traditional ruler urged them to go all out into the election without fear as their victories are assured.

Eze Ikonne, who will be celebrating his 90th birthday next week, told his visitors that in 2015, when, against all odds, he received and blessed President Muhammadu Buhari (then APC presidential candidate) and assured him he would win, people never believed that.

He assured Wabara and Kalu that the same blessing that made Buhari the president of Nigeria would follow them during the election.

“Chief Wabara is a man I know very well. He respects people and because of that, God will give him his heart desires. I bless him and speak that success will be his portion in the name of Jesus.

“We had an agreement in this Abia South that senatorial seat will rotate between Ngwa and Ukwa blocs, which are the two ethnic units in the zone. I’m an Ngwa man and I’m among those who moved for the creation of this state and I wouldn’t watch it fall.

Wabara expressed joy for the endorsement and chieftaincy title and promised to be open to all if elected.

Also speaking, Chief Uzor-Kalu thanked Eze Ikonne and described him as the father of all.

Wabara, who had earlier met with traditional rulers from Ugwunagbo Local Government Area where he kicked off his campaign, promised the people quality representation.