From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, deplored the state of security in the South East, saying the region is under serious siege.

Enugu CAN Chairman, Emmanuel Edeh, who condemned the persistent violent attacks in the region and killing of innocent citizens, urged governors to rise to their duty of protecting lives and property and put a stop to the invasion by gunmen.

“Killing of innocent citizens, maiming, destruction of public and private property have become a daily occurrence. The South East is now under a very serious siege, I am condemning it and also praying God to intervene.”

Edeh said the people had thought the recent change of service chiefs would have positively affected the situation but lamented that killing and maiming of innocent citizens had continued unabated.

“We cannot just pretend that it is a very terrible situation until maybe everybody go under one day. It is not acceptable, so let the government of each state of the South East and the federal do whatever they need to do to guarantee the protection of lives and property, it is their fundamental duty and citizens have it as their own fundamental right, all of us need to enjoy security.

“Loss of lives in this manner suppose not be everyday occurrence for goodness sake, what about the sanctity of life, what about all the chatters, the international and national rights to life and all that, where have they gone? So, the case of Nigeria has become a different case altogether, our lives are not guaranteed. Those who accepted to provide protection for lives and property should rise to the occasion.”

Insisting that the South East governors must wake up from their slumber, he urged the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, take the initiative to ensure the zone is secured.

“He should summon an emergency meeting and invite all the security chiefs in this zone and find out what should be done, they owe us this duty for goodness sake. They were elected to render these services, from their own angle, they will say they are doing their best but when the best doesn’t seem to provide the needed answer, then, there should be a doubling of effort,” he said.