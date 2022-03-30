From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has extolled the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, especially its secretary-general, Amb. Okey Emuchay, for the honour accorded him recently, during his 85th birthday.

Obasanjo, at the birthday in his library complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State, thanked Ohanaeze for presenting him with a birthday cake. He noted that it was the first time any ethnic organisation honoured him since he left office 15 years ago.

In the thank-you letter to Emuchay, Obasanjo stated that the former ambassador was central to the success of his three-state visit of South East a few days after the birthday celebrations: “I wish to thank you, on behalf of my family and on own behalf, for your singular effort of leading the Ohanaeze Ndigbo delegation to my 85th birthday, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on March 5, 2022, and for arranging my visit to the South East, and for accompanying me with such a powerful delegation of Ohanaeze, including men and women, throughout my visits to Anambra, Imo, Abia states, on March 8-9, 2022.

“I also appreciate your efforts at providing means of transportation for my ease of movement during the period of my visits.

“I found the visits very interestingly memorable, exciting and instructive. I am full of gratitude for the honour. May you continue to enjoy God’s favour, grace and protection. And kindly extend my sincere appreciation to all the members of your team who made my visits so pleasantly memorable and relaxingly instructive.”

During the visit, the former President chaired the maiden lecture of Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International and Diplomatic Studies, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, then proceeded to Owerri, Imo State, where Governor Hope Uzodimma hosted him to a dinner.

The next day, he headed to Umuahia, Abia State, where he participated in other events, including paying condolence visits to the homes of former head of state, General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, and Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, over the death of their matriarchs.

