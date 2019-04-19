Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

House of representatives-elect for Isu, Nkwere and Nwangele constituency in Imo State, Ugonna Ozurigbo, has assured that his colleagues from southeast would vote massively for Femi Gbajabiamila to emerge Speaker of the 9th assembly.

According to Ozuruigbo who is presently the Deputy Speaker of Imo State assembly noted that the House of Representatives members from the eastern zone would not disappoint Gbajabiamila who he said is the choice of president Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress(APC)

Ozurigbo, who addressed newsmen in Owerri, on Friday, said that apart from lawmakers elected on the platform of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), the House leader enjoys the support of lawmakers elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Action Alliance and Social Democratic Party.

The Deputy Speaker who was appointed addressed the South East Coordinator of Femi Gbajiabiamila campaign organisation for the speakership election, disclosed that 162 new members-elect were all supporting Gbajiabiamila.

Ozurigbo, said “as a founding member of the APC, I cannot be seen to be opposing the decision of the party and that of president Muhammadu Buhari, the president and APC have endorsed Gbajiabiamila as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

He however, claimed that the South East zone does not have the numerical strength to produce the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ozurigbo, noted that with just two APC house representatives members-elect,the South East cannot justly lay claims to the speakership position of the house of representatives.

The lawmaker has also distanced himself from the ambition of Chike Okafor (Imo APC) who has declared his intention to vie for the speakership position of the House of Representative.

Ozurigbo said, “my brother, colleague and fellow APC member, Chike Okafor, who has declared his intention to vie for the speakership position of the House of Representatives did not tell me about his intention. Fortunately, I was with him on Sunday but he never informed me. It was surprising when I learnt on Monday that he has declared for the speakership position of the House of Representatives.”

“The truth of the matter is that Femi Gbajiabiamila would emerge the next speaker of the House of Representatives. The election is a game of numbers and the House leader has most of the lawmakers-elect. The 162 new members-elect of APC extraction have declared support for him. Gbajiabiamila only needs about 30 other members to have 181 votes which the House rule stipulates,” Ozuruigbo said.

He continued “I wish Chike Okafor goodluck, but we in the South East are supporting Femi Gbajiabiamila to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives. As his coordinator in the South East, I am reaching out and we are upbeat that members from other political parties will support and vote for him.”