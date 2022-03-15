By Zika Bobby

A member of the federal house of representatives, Miriam Onuoha at the weekend inaugurated a political movement called Hope 4 Women Development Initiative (H4WDI) made up of core professionals, politicians and business executives who are essentially members of the All Progressives Congress from the South east region with a federal commissioner representing Enugu State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Ginika Tor as its pioneer President.

The group sought to build a strong women network that promotes inclusiveness of women in politics for higher leadership positions in the region.

Tor, stated that the group is designed to create a consciousness and hope for women and to assure them that their tomorrow would be better and assured.

She added that their mission is to be a support system for women in politics and to empower and support women with skills, knowledge and resources in order to improve their livelihoods to enable them effectively challenge for Leadership positions in their spheres of human endeavour.

The group also is designed to mentor and coach young female politicians to aspire, emerge and win elections and to support APC south East leaders, governors and their wives in advisory capacities.

Members of the group stand to benefits great networking with influential personalities, unlimited support for aspiring women in politics businesses and other professions.

Notable leaders of the group with advisory capacities also include the Deputy Chief Whip of the federal house of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Environment, Hon Sharon Ikeazor, Miriam Onuoha, who is also a member of the House of Representatives.

Other executive members are; Lady Nkechinyere Ugwu who is a serving commissioner in Imo state, Hon Uju Onwudiwe, a House of Assembly member in Imo State, Dr Love Ineh, Hon Julie Egbo, Lady Adaora Iwuayannwu, Mrs Ifeoma Nwachukwu, Hon Ify Ugo Okoye, Hon Stella Onuh, Erika Anusie, Dr Cynthia Agbo, Princess Ivor Ajanwachukwu, Hon Emmanuella Anikwe, Hon Akuabata Nwankwo, Him Ify Igwilo, Dr Valerie Obie-Otti, Hon Miriam Kanu among others.